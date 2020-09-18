Wild captain Koivu’s long run comes to an end in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Koivu’s extraordinary career with the Minnesota Wild is over. The team says it will not resign the 37-year-old Finn, whose contract is expiring. Koivu is the only full-time captain the club has had. He he was appointed in 2009 after the role was rotated monthly over the first nine years of the franchise. He is the all-time Wild leader in games, assists, points and several other categories, Koivu returned from reconstructive right knee surgery for his 15th season this year. He had four goals and 17 assists in 55 games while playing mostly on the fourth line.