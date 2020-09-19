Coronavirus-wary Bavarians kick off toned-down Oktoberfest

BERLIN (AP) — Oktoberfest celebrations got underway in Munich with the traditional tapping of a keg and the cry of “O’zapft is!” _ “It’s tapped!” _ but this year’s festival is very non-traditional and highly regulated due to coronavirus concerns. The official Oktoberfest is cancelled, with no huge tents full of people or hundreds of stands selling food. Instead, 50 of the German city’s beer halls and other establishments are hosting their own, smaller parties conforming to coronavirus guidelines. Former Mayor Christian Ude got the party started Saturday, hammering a tap into a small keg at the Schillerbraeu beer hall while dressed in Bavarian lederhosen leather pants and wearing a protective mask.