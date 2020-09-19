Democrats face quandary on vaccine support as election nears

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is escalating his promise for a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day. But across America, Democrats, independents and even some Republicans do not trust the Trump administration to produce a safe and effective vaccine on such an aggressive timeline. With Election Day fast approaching, it leaves Democratic officials with a delicate political challenge. Should they attack Trump’s vaccine claims too aggressively, Democrats risk further undermining public confidence in a lifesaving medicine while looking as though they’re rooting against a cure. But if they don’t push back, they make it easier for Trump to use the prospect of a vaccine to boost his beleaguered reelection campaign.