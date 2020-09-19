Detroit Tigers manager Gardenhire announces retirement

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced his retirement prior to Detroit’s game against the Cleveland Indians. The announcement came in an abruptly called video conference around 5 p.m. General manager Al Avila said the retirement was effective immediately. Bench coach Lloyd McClendon is taking over as manager for the rest of the season. This was Gardenhire’s third season as Detroit’s manager after he previously had a successful run with the Minnesota Twins. Detroit was 21-29 heading into Saturday night’s game and was unlikely to make the postseason. Gardenhire turns 63 next month. He says he hasn’t been feeling well and needs to take care of himself.