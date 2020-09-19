Dynamo score twice in 2nd half to tie Minnesota United 2-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Maynor Figueroa’s scored his first goal of the season in the 69th minute and the Houston Dynamo overcame a two-goal deficit to tie Minnesota United 2-2 on Saturday night. Figueroa connected on a header from the left of the goalmouth off a rebound. Darwin Quintero _ on his birthday against his former club _ got Houston on the board in the 58th minute. Kevin Molino opened the scoring for Minnesota in the 11th minute, and Robin Lod made it 2-0 in first-half extra time.