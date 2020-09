LIME SPRINGS, Minn. (KTTC) -- An Iowa man is behind bars Saturday after allegedly attacking another man with a knife.

Howard County Sheriff deputies responded to a stabbing in front of KCD's Bar and Grill around 11:49 p.m. Friday. A 34-year-old man had been cut in the upper arm.

21-year-old Marckus Allen Nelson-Timm was arrested. He was charged with willful injury. Nelson-Timm is currently being held in The Howard County Jail on a $5,000 bond.