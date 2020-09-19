Iran vows ‘hit’ on all involved in US killing of top general

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The chief of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has threatened to go after everyone who had a role in a top general’s January killing during a U.S. drone strike in Iraq. The guard’s website on Saturday quoted Gen. Hossein Salami as saying, “Mr. Trump! Our revenge for martyrdom of our great general is obvious, serious and real.” U.S. President Donald Trump warned this week that Washington would harshly respond to any Iranian attempts to take revenge for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The president’s warning came in response to a report that Iran was plotting to assassinate the U.S. ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for Soleimani’s killing at Baghdad’s airport at the beginning of the year.