Is 8 enough? Court vacancy could roil possible election case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has left the Supreme Court shorthanded during a polarizing presidential campaign. President Donald Trump has already suggested he may not accept the outcome, and the high court could be called on to step in and decide the fate of the nation. It’s the second time in four years that a justice has died during an election year, though that eight-justice court wasn’t asked to referee any election disputes in 2016. Today, both sides have armies of lawyers ready to take the outcome to court. The Supreme Court’s role, then, could be vital, like it was in 2000, in deciding a contested election.