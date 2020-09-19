McConnell vows quick vote on next justice; Biden says wait

WASHINGTON (AP) — The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has cast an immediate spotlight on the vacancy on the high court, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to bring President Donald Trump’s nominee to a vote with just over six weeks before the election. Democrat Joe Biden says there should be no nomination or vote until the next president is decided. McConnell, in a statement released just over an hour after Ginsburg’s death was announced, declared unequivocally that Trump’s nominee would receive a vote. The Republican-controlled Senate did not give President Barack Obama’s pick a vote in the months ahead of the 2016 election.