Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A stretch of a Minneapolis street that includes the place where George Floyd was killed will soon be named in his honor. Although the street will still be called Chicago Avenue, the city will refer to the blocks between 37th and 39th streets as George Perry Floyd Jr. Place. The Star Tribune reports that the City Council approved the naming on Friday and that Mayor Jacob Frey’s office says he will likely sign off on it. Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after a white officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as Floyd pleaded for air.