Q&A: What does banning TikTok and WeChat mean for users?

The U.S. government is cracking down on the Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat, starting by barring them from app stores on Sunday. President Donald Trump has cited concerns about Chinese government snooping as his administration prepares to follow through on executive orders that could make it increasingly hard, if not impossible, for Americans to use the popular apps. But Trump on Saturday gave his “blessing” to a proposed deal that would put TikTok under the control of Oracle and Walmart. The effects of the U.S. government action could come as early as Monday for WeChat.