REMEMBERING RBG: Med City residents sound off about late Supreme Court justice and open seat

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- This weekend, Americans are mourning of an American warrior for gender equality and women's rights.

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg has left the Supreme Court with one less justice. It has left many to wonder what happens next.

"An already historic year has probably become more intensive," said Wayne Gannway, director of the History Center of Olmsted County.

"I found out about it about 8 o'clock last night. I was scrolling through Twitter" said Rochester resident Andy Smith.

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg shocked the country. She was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and fourth oldest justice at age 87.

"I'm happy that she fought really hard for the justice of all citizens in America," said Winona resident Rebecca Lewis. "She spent her entire life committed to doing that."

"For me, she means someone who is willing to fight for justice on all fronts, even when it is not popular," Smith said. "She is known for dissenting."

She was less popular with conservatives.

"There are a few things I don't agree with but her heart was in the right place," Lewis said. "I can see that."

Ginsberg's death less than six weeks before the election leaves the question: Will her spot be filled before or after?

"I am biased to say let's fill that spot quickly before the election," Lewis said. "However, I understand waiting until the election. I prefer before."

Others disagree with a nomination before the November election.

"It's a terrifying time for the nation," Smith said. "We need to get someone in that seat like Ruth Bader Ginsberg is someone who truly believes in justice for those most oppressed and those with the least amount of opportunity and power in our society."

It might be a confusing time, but historians advise looking to the past.

"It's not there for any one partisan purpose. It's there for us to better understand our present and future," Gannaway said. "I would encourage people to look at the struggle for women's right to vote."

A Trump adviser says the White House would like to announce a pick before the first presidential debate, which is set for September 29th. He says the next SCOTUS pick will most likely be a woman.