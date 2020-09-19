Summer-like conditions return with warming trend expected next week

Beautiful fall conditions will last through the weekend before the summertime warmth returns to the region throughout next week. Tonight, a few clouds are possible with overnight lows near 50 degrees. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Pleasant, seasonal conditions are on tap for Sunday with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. Winds will be blustery out of the south at 15-20 mph with abundant sunshine throughout the day. Sunday night could see a slight chance for isolated showers between 11pm and 1am.

Summertime warmth moves back into the region this coming week, making for a pleasant start to the work week. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. Winds are expected to be breezy during this time as well. Wednesday night could see a slight chance for isolated showers.

Thursday will see a slight dip in temperatures, but are expected to remain seasonal in the low 70s. Then just as fast as they fell, temperatures heat back up into the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday. Sunny skies will remain for the second half of the week.