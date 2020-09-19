Tax protester in 2007 standoff requests time served sentence

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man up for resentencing this month over a months-long armed standoff with U.S. marshals in 2007 to protest a tax evasion conviction says he should be sentenced to the 13 years he has already served. Seventy-eight-year-old Edward Brown was sentenced to 37 years in prison after the standoff at his home in Plainfield, New Hampshire. His wife, Elaine Brown, received a 35-year sentence, but a judge decided in January she could be released after serving over 12 years. In a sentencing memo filed Friday, Edward Brown requested that he be sentenced to time served, based on his minimal criminal history, declining health, risk factors for COVID-19 complications and because other defendants were sentenced to time served.