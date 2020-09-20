Amazon land grabbers assail ecotourism paradise in Brazil

ALTER DO CHAO, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Alter do Chao, a sleepy village that blends rainforest and beaches, bet on tourism and scored big. Visitors have flocked here to eat Amazonian river fish while gazing out over the water, and to take day trips offering the chance to meet Indigenous people and see pink dolphins. But this once pristine place is discovering that the perils of becoming a can’t-miss destination extend beyond hordes of weekend warriors. Problems rife throughout the Amazon region — land grabbing, illegal deforestation and unsanctioned construction — are plaguing this ecotourism hot spot. And the struggle has only worsened under President Jair Bolsonaro, a staunch promoter of Amazon development.