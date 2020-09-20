 Skip to Content

Baltic Sea ferry runs aground in Finnish waters, no injuries

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish authorities say a Baltic Sea passenger ferry with nearly 300 people has run aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden without injuries. Rescue officials have evacuated the vessel. The Finnish coast guard tweeted that the M/S Amorella operated by ferry company Viking Line between the Finnish western port city of Turku and Swedish capital Stockholm hit ground south of the port of Langnas in the Aland Islands near the Julgrund island 

Associated Press

