Beautiful, summer-like week ahead

We enjoyed another beautiful day across the region, and as we move into the evening, clouds will begin to build with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. An isolated showers or two is possible overnight, mainly during the very early morning hours of Monday. Winds will remain breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Beautiful and breezy conditions are on tap for Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will remain strong throughout the day, out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Sunny skies continue into the midweek with highs in hte upper 70s on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 70s are expected for Wednesday with breezy winds.

Temperatures take a slight dip into the low 70s on Thursday with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures return to the upper 70s on Friday with continued sunshine. By the weekend, temperatures look to become more seasonal in the upper 60s to low 70s. Both Saturday and Sunday could see a slight chance for rain showers in the afternoon.