Deputies find 1 woman dead, 1 chained to bed at Texas home

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Deputies are looking for a man after one woman was found chained inside his home and the body of another woman was found inside a burning vehicle outside his Southeast Texas house. After responding to a 911 call  Saturday evening, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office found a woman who had been chained to a bed inside a home near Cleveland, Texas. The woman said she had been sexually assaulted by the homeowner, 59-year-old Jose Marin Soriano. Authorities say the other woman fled the home, got into her vehicle and crashed into some woods across the street as the car caught on fire.

