Indian lawmakers pass farm bills amid uproar in Parliament

NEW DELHI (AP) — Amid an uproar in Parliament, Indian lawmakers have approved a pair of controversial agriculture bills that the government says will boost growth in the farming sector through private investments. The two bills were approved Sunday even though most opposition parties and some allies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi called them anti-farmer. The legislation is aimed at reforming India’s deeply stressed farming sector and will give farmers freedom to market their produce, according to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.