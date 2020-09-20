NY AG moves to expedite release of police body cam footage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is promising to expedite the release of body camera footage in cases of alleged police misconduct that her office investigates. James spoke Sunday in Rochester, which has been in turmoil since the footage of Daniel Prude’s fatal encounter with police was released more than five months after his death. James said her office “will be proactively releasing footage to the public on our own.” It’s unclear how many cases will be affected by the policy, since the attorney general’s office does not review all footage of police interactions with the public.