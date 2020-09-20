One week since mother-daughter homicide victims found; Rochester community holds prayer session

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — It’s been one week since a mother and her daughter were found dead in their Rochester home.

23-year-old Keona Foote, and 2 year old Miyona Miller were killed by Foote’s ex-boyfriend, Renard Carter. Foote was also pregnant.

On Sunday, the community came together for a prayer service outside Foote’s apartment, to remember the victims and to bring awareness to domestic violence.

“We were pretty much just talking about domestic violence and different ways that we should be trying to stop those things from happening in our community. And if you are experiencing that what you can do to stop it or get the help that’s needed,” said Kalani Thomas, a community member.

Thomas didn’t know Foote personally, but is a domestic violence survivor herself.

“One day he got really really mad about something so simple that he put his hands on me. And he choked me a few times and I like felt like my life was flashing right before my eyes,” she said.

Thomas attended Foote’s funeral on Saturday in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where Foote was born and raised.

She said it was an emotional service, but she is glad to have supported Foote’s family.

“I do believe that they were in the same casket because there was only one. The casket was rose gold and it was glossed. It was so so beautiful. And I do believe that they ended up getting buried together which you know, is just beautiful. Just knowing that they are together and that they are going to be together forever,” Thomas said.





The aunt and uncle of Miyona confirmed the mother and daughter were buried together.

Starting Tuesday, Thomas will sell cake jars through her bakery business, and will donate the proceeds to the domestic violence section of the Rochester Family Services.

The donation will be in Keona and Miyona’s name.