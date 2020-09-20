Outlook not improving for beleaguered US movie theaters

Outlook not improving for beleaguered US movie theatersNew
About three quarters of the country’s movie theaters are open, but Americans are not going back to the movies in significant numbers in the COVID-era, even with new movies coming into the marketplace. The biggest movies continue to limp along. According to studio estimates Sunday, Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” earned $4.7 million in its third weekend, Disney’s “The New Mutants” added $1.6 million in its fourth weekend and Sony’s rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery” picked up an additional $800,000 in its second frame. And newcomers aren’t faring much better. Internationally, “Mulan” plunged 72% in its second weekend in China, where audiences have largely rejected Disney’s live-action remake.