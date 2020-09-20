Police arrest man who stole houseboat moored in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a hooded man stole a houseboat moored off an island along the Mississippi River in Minneapolis before he was arrested at shore. The Star Tribune reports that the boat was tied up off Nicollet Island along the river across from downtown, where it was stolen around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Witness Chris Stellar says police officers grabbed the boat a little more than an hour later and brought the man to shore to the north at Boom Island. Stellar says an officer removed the man’s hood and put him in the back of a squad car. Stellar provided a photo to the newspaper showing an officer standing in the water and aiming a Taser at the suspect.