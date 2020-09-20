Sen. Graham’s challenge: Fill a court seat and save his own

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Few members of the Republican Party have taken a political journey as long as Lindsey Graham’s. He’s gone from ridiculing Donald Trump as a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” to becoming one of the president’s fiercest defenders in Congress. This November may be Graham’s toughest test yet as he seeks reelection. He’ll have to explain to voters how, as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, he’ll push for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee on the president’s aggressive timetable, even though the senator opposed moving ahead with Democratic President Barack Obama’s election-year nominee. Graham says “the rules have changed as far as I’m concerned.”