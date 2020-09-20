Taylor makes hefty workload pay off as Colts beat Vikings

INDIANANPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor ran for 101 yards and scored a touchdown in his first NFL start, leading the Indianapolis Colts past Minnesota for a 28-11 victory. The Colts avoided their first 0-2 start in coach Frank Reich’s three seasons and was win No. 124 for quarterback Philip Rivers. He is now tied with Hall of Famer and former Vikings great Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 in NFL history. Kirk Cousins was 11 of 26 with 113 yards and three interceptions for Minnesota, which fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2013.