WNBA postpones game between Storm and Lynx due to COVID-19

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The opener of the WNBA playoff series between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx was postponed nearly 90 minutes before its scheduled tipoff Sunday because of inconclusive COVID-19 test results for Storm players. The players with inconclusive results have undergone additional testing and are in isolation, according to the WNBA. The league didn’t immediately announce when Game 1 of the best-of-five series would be played. The WNBA made it through the regular season with a few false positive tests for the coronavirus, but no players developed COVID-19 once the season started. The season is being played inside a bubble environment at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.