At least 8 dead in residential building collapse in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — A residential building that was due for repairs has collapsed in central India, killing at least eight people. Rescuers were working to find and free the dozens that are feared trapped in the rubble of the four-story building in Maharashtra state. A local commissioner in the suburban Mumbai area said at least 11 people were injured in the collapse. He said that the building was over 30 years old and needed repairs, which couldn’t be carried out due to the coronavirus lockdown. Building collapses are common in India during the monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed or old.