Briton, Aussie killed in Solomon Islands by WWII bomb blast

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two men from Britain and Australia who were working in the Solomon Islands to locate bombs left behind from World War II have died after one of the bombs exploded. The Norwegian People’s Aid agency says the men were staff members who were working with the government to develop a database of unexploded bombs from the war. Police say they believe the men moved several unexploded bombs to their office in suburban Honiara and may have been trying to disarm them. Authorities have been clearing unexploded bombs ahead of the 2023 Pacific Games, which the Solomon Islands is hosting.