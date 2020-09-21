Diana Humble is a first year communication studies graduate student at the University of South Dakota with an interest in health communications. She teaches two sections of SPCM 101: Fundamentals of Speech Communication every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as a graduate teaching assistant while working towards her Master's.

She and her younger brother, Ethan, were born and raised in Stewartville, Minnesota, and she completed her undergraduate degree last spring at Waldorf University in Forest City Iowa.

In the limited free time when she's not grading or writing papers, Diana enjoys going for runs and practicing her photography and graphic design.