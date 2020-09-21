Gina Yashere memoir ‘Cack-Handed’ to be released in June

NEW YORK (AP) — Gina Yashere has some tough stories to share but also some inspiring ones. A memoir by the comedian, writer and producer and actor is called “Cack-Handed” and comes out June 8. Amistad made the announcement Monday. The publisher, an imprint of HarperCollins, says Yashere will trace her life from growing up as a child of Nigerian immigrants in London to enduring the racist and sexist comments of co-workers while she was an elevator engineer. It will also detail the fulfilling of her dream of moving to the U.S. and becoming a top standup comedian.