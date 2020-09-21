Ginsburg’s body will lie in repose at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week, with arrangements to allow for public viewing despite the coronavirus pandemic. Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view Wednesday and Thursday under the portico at the top of the court’s iconic steps in front of the building. A private ceremony will take place at the court on Wednesday morning. The court says Ginsburg will be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery in a private service.