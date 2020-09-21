Ginsburg’s death exposes fragility of health law protection

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 is the newest preexisting medical condition, and the Obama-era health law that protects Americans from insurance discrimination is more fragile following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A week after the presidential election, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to strike down the Affordable Care Act in its entirety. With Ginsburg on the court, there seemed to be little chance the lawsuit championed by conservative-led states could succeed. She and four other justices had twice previously voted to uphold important parts of the health law. Now that 5-4 majority is gone.