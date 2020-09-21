Sens Grassley, Ernst indicate willingness to participate in Supreme Court vacancy hearings this year

IOWA (KWWL) — Both Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst released statements on the Supreme Court vacancy following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Friday.

President Trump is expected to nominate a replacement for the Supreme Court by the end of the week.

Grassley said he would not oppose hearings or a vote on a Supreme Court nominee from Trump.

“Over the years, and as recently as July, I’ve consistently said that taking up and evaluating a nominee in 2020 would be a decision for the current chairman of the Judiciary Committee and the Senate Majority Leader,” Grassley said. “Both have confirmed their intentions to move forward, so that’s what will happen. Once the hearings are underway, it’s my responsibility to evaluate the nominee on the merits, just as I always have. The Constitution gives the Senate that authority, and the American people’s voices in the most recent election couldn’t be clearer.

In 2016 and again in 2018, Grassley said that the Senate should not confirm a nominee during a presidential year. He was among Republicans pushing to block Democratic President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland. In his statement, Grassley says that things are different now.

“While there was ambiguity about the American people’s will for the direction of the Supreme Court in 2016 under a divided government, there is no such ambiguity in 2020,” Grassley said.

Ernst also released a statement saying that she will carry out her duty as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“We have much to consider over the coming days. The Supreme Court plays a fundamental role in the defense of our Constitution and in the protection of our rights and liberties,” Ernst said. “Once the president puts forward his nominee for the Supreme Court, I will carry out my duty—as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee—to evaluate the nominee for our nation’s highest court.”

Here is Grassley’s full statement: