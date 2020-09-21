Greece says talks with Turkey on East Med could restart soon

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek official says Greece and Turkey are close to reviving talks on a tense dispute over rights to exploit potential offshore natural gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean. The official also confirmed local media reports that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to visit Greece for a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the crisis but added that the schedule is still being worked out. The two neighboring NATO members have been at odds for decades over maritime boundaries for commercial exploitation.