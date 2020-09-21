Israeli defense chief heads to US to discuss military edge

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is headed to Washington for talks with his U.S. counterpart on maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge in the Middle East following its historic normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates. Since the agreement was announced last month, the UAE has made no secret about its desire to acquire F-35 warplanes and other advanced U.S.-made weaponry. Israel is the only U.S. ally in the Middle East to possess the F-35 stealth fighter jet. Gantz’s office says he will be meeting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and that protecting Israel’s military advantage and shared concerns about Iran will be on the agenda.