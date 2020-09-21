Mayo Clinic giving bonuses, payments to staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic is making some big payouts to its staff.

In an email to employees, the clinic announced a $1,000 payment to "allied health staff." Mayo is also making payouts to staff members who experienced pay reductions earlier this year. Those payouts would also compensate for affected retirement and other benefit plans.

In April, Mayo Clinic announced furloughs and pay cuts that would impact about 70,000 people.

In a statement, Mayo said "While the pandemic continues and additional uncertainly remains ahead, we want to express our deep gratitude to our staff, who keep Mayo Clinic strong and provide the compassionate care, life-saving research and innovation that is needed now more than ever."