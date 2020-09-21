Minnesota reports 937 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 937 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Thirty-two of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 90,942 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 9,684 health care workers, MDH reported.

The Department said 82,174 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials reported more than 16,900 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 1,855,308. About 1,312,937 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Monday's update that four more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,969 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,425 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Monday, there are 255 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 128 patients hospitalized in the ICU. That's five more patients hospitalized in the ICU, and two more patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Sunday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

