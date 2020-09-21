MSHSL Approves Football and Volleyball for the Fall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - High School Football and Volleyball are back.

Both sports can begin practicing next Monday, September 28th. The first football games will take place Friday, October 9th, Volleyball competition starts Thursday, October 8th.

Currently, both sports are holding 'offseason' workouts and as of right now those will continue. Football teams will play a six-game regular season schedule with a two-week post-season that's yet to be determined. It will most likely be a localized post-season ending November 28th which means a Section Champion will be crowned. A full State Tournament is unlikely.

The regular season schedule has yet to be determined. Volleyball will be an 11-week season with 14-dual competitions with no weekend Tournament's although there are two weeks for section playoffs in the schedule. At this point, there are no specific plans for State Tournaments for all Fall Sports.

"Normally, it takes a little gearing up period. My wife always says the football season, as soon as the Fourth of July Weekend is over, she can feel it that football is already starting," said Century Head Coach Jon Vik. "I haven't had that gear up time that you normally do -- as far as thinking going through all those little things -- but you know what, it feels like football now."

"Just kind of going with the flow," said Century senior Isaiah Huber. "During the summer, expected things that happened I had a slight feeling when they were going to talk about that, this might happen but not 100%."

The buzz started about ten days ago. Then last week, football and volleyball returnign to play started to gain some traction as players and coaches anticipated a season might be on the horizon when news broke the Minnesota State High School League was holding a special session today.

Stadiums and gyms will once again have competition in football and volleyball, and local coaches are thrilled about Monday's developments.

"You adapt as best you can to the situation, what it provides, but our kids have had great attitudes," said Lourdes Head Football Coach Mike Kesler. "I think they adapt a lot better than us coaches. We like structure, we like things a certain way, we've been doing this a long time, but they're young. They're used to a lot of the changes that have been happening with this and this situation, and I think so far we've seen great attitudes and hopefully that continues."

"Everybody was shocked when we didn't have it, and then I think your initial reaction is a little bit of shock that you do get it, but I think the [Minnesota State] High School League did a good job," said Byron Head Football Coach Ben Halder. "I think they took some precautions, and they said 'It's working in other communities. Football is working in other states. There's no reason we can't go for it.'"

"There's a little more energy in the gym today because we're practicing for something," said Kasson-Mantorville Head Volleyball Coach Adam VanOort. "You can talk about that as much as you want, but if you think you're just practicing for three weeks and then stopping, it's hard to get people real motivated and playing with urgency. So yeah, a little more energy. Kids are excited. I'm excited."

Under Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, no spectators are allowed to attend indoor events in school facilities, and outdoor events are limited to 250 fans. That's something that will play a factor when competition begins.