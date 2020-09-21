Rochester Hy-Vee to give away 500 meals at drive-thru event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester Hy-Vee will be giving away 500 meals at a drive-thru event to support September's "National Family Meals Month."

The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Barlow Plaza location from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. or while supplies last, according to a news release from Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee said "National Family Meals Month" is a movement led by the Food Industry Association to raise awareness among consumers of the societal benefits and health benefits of sharing family meals frequently.

"While it’s often difficult for families to find time to sit down and enjoy a meal together due to busy schedules, this year has proven unique due to COVID-19," Hy-Vee said in a news release on Monday. "Now, more families are cooking and eating meals at home, and Hy-Vee is committed to bringing them together around the dinner table by making mealtime even easier."

Hy-Vee said one free meal will be given to the first 500 customers. Customers will be allowed to choose between the following family-size entrées: lasagna, beef enchiladas or a cheese pizza.

Hy-Vee said the event will take place in the parking lot northwest of the store, and products will be loaded into vehicles using a "contactless method" to ensure social distancing. Volunteers will also be wearing masks and gloves, Hy-Vee said. Walk-ups will not be allowed.