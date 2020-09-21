Rochester MSHSL board member voting against moving volleyball, football back to fall start explains why

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — Minnesota State High School League Advisory board (MSHSL) member and Century High School band director Amanda Kaus is one of the few people who voted against returning the volleyball and football seasons to the fall on Monday.

Amanda Kaus

“In my opinion, I thought the spring would offer us more opportunities for more students,” said Kaus.

18 members voted. 15-3 for fall football. 14-4 for fall volleyball.

Kaus represents the Minnesota Music Educators Association on the board.

Her vote against fall football had to do with how the decision would affect band students.

“Our marching band is limited to fall football season so, with the initial decision to move football to the spring, we had pursued opportunities to make marching happen in the spring for our students,” Kaus said.

She added switching back to fall will be a hard adjustment for music departments to make.

“With that being reversed and replaced to the fall, and our students, specifically in Rochester, not in our classrooms, it very possible that we won’t be able to march this fall, so those students just lost that opportunity,” said Kaus.

Mark Kuisle

Mark Kuisle, Century High School Activities Director, and a former MSHSL board president understands Kaus’s vote.

“I really think she had a global view on what was important for our students. And not just our football and our volleyball students, and she articulated it very well. Our Friday nights are a community event. It is the dance it is the cheerleader, it is marching band.”

Kaus’ vote was also about numbers.

“With the MDH’s limit of 250 people at those events, bands are going to have a very difficult time participating, or in some instances simply not participating,” said Kaus. “So when we create opportunities for our student athletes, and I fully support that, we also took away some opportunities from students.”

She said so far, many bands have not been able to practice.

“All three RPS High Schools heads have modified marching practices in August. [They’ve been] modified to mitigate aerosol/droplet spread due to COVID; with plans to march this coming spring. No practices have started since the start of school, as classes have been through distant learning.”

The season for both football and volleyball officially begins Sept. 28.