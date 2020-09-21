Sen. Tillis: Trump to extend offshore drilling pause to NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina’s U.S. senators says President Donald Trump told him he’ll add North Carolina to a list of states whose coastal waters won’t be subjected to offshore drilling for a decade. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said he spoke with Trump on Monday and asked him to extend an offshore drilling moratorium off the Georgia, Florida and South Carolina coasts to North Carolina. The Trump administration didn’t immediately announce such a move. The prohibition was seen as a potential political asset for Republican senators in Georgia and South Carolina running this fall. Democrat Cal Cunningham is challenging Tillis this fall.