South China Sea Watch: Taiwan alarm and Indonesia standoff

BEIJING (AP) — In the latest developments in the South China Sea, China flew dozens of warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone at the northern edge of the sea in an apparent attempt to intimidate the self-governing island. Meanwhile, at the southernmost part of China’s South China Sea claims, an Indonesian patrol ship confronted a Chinese coast guard vessel that spent almost three days in waters where Indonesia claims economic rights. A U.S. official, meanwhile, has accused China lof bullying and insincerity in its dealings with Southeast Asian nations.