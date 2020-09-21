The ‘Pandemmys’ were weird and sometimes wonderful

Host Jimmy Kimmel called them the “Pandemmys,” and wondered aloud why they should even be happening at a time like this. But once the show got rolling, there were clever moments, humorous bits, and some genuinely moving speeches, all the more so because family members and loved ones were sitting right there with their nominees, cheering and crying. There were also serious moments, including stark reminders of the struggle for social justice, and of the pandemic that has halted regular life since the spring. Oh, and the zany comedy from Canada, “Schitt’s Creek,” swept its category, its euphoric cast charming everyone with their infectious glee.