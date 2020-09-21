Third parties could play a lesser role in 2020 campaign

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Third-party candidates could play a lesser role in 2020 than in years past. President Donald Trump’s margin of victory in all three of the Great Lakes states that decided the 2016 election was less than the totals of third-party candidates. With independent parties seemingly poised to play a smaller role in the outcome of this year’s election, Trump’s path toward reelection could be further complicated. The Republican did not receive 50% of the vote in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin four years ago and is now locked in tight races in a series of battleground states against Democrat Joe Biden.