Three Iowans on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee list

(KWWL) — President Trump is expected to nominate a replacement for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by the end of the week and the list of potential nominees includes 3 Iowans.

On Monday, The President said he had his shortlist down to four or five candidates. The President maintains a list of people he will consider for a potential Supreme Court nomination, should the opportunity arise. Iowans on the list of about 40 names include Joan Larsen, a native of Waterloo, and two sitting judges in Iowa, Edward Mansfield, and Steven Colloton, a native of Iowa City.

Joan Larsen

Larsen, 51, received her undergraduate from the University of Northern Iowa, before graduating first in her class from Northwestern University’s law school. Larsen currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, a position she has held since 2017. Before that, she served on Michigan’s Supreme Court. She was appointed to the court in 2015 by Governor Rick Snyder.

Earlier in her career, Larsen clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, before briefly moving to a private practice in Washington, D.C. Larsen was also a legal adviser to President George W. Bush. Prior to her appointment on the Michigan Supreme Court, Larsen taught at the University of Michigan Law School, where she’s still listed as an adjunct professor. According to her profile on the university’s website, Larsen’s research and teaching interests include constitutional law, criminal procedure and presidential power.

Steven Colloton

Colloton, 57, a native of Iowa City, has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit since 2003 when he was appointed by President George W. Bush. Before that, President Bush appointed him as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa in 2000.

Colloton graduated from Princeton University and Yale Law School. Early in his career, Colloton clerked for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist. He then moved to the Department of Justice before becoming an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Iowa. Colloton has been busy in his 17 years as a federal judge. The 8th Circuit’s website lists him as the author of hundreds of different majority opinions.

Edward Mansfield

Mansfield, 63, was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2011 after serving on the Iowa Court of Appeals for two years. Before that, Mansfield worked as an attorney in private practice for 26 years.

Mansfield received his undergraduate from Harvard University and his law degree from Yale. After graduating, he clerked for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. Mansfield has been an adjunct professor at Drake University since 1997, teaching subjects ranging from contracts to antitrust and sports law.

Mansfield’s current term on the Iowa Supreme Court expires December 31, 2020. He’s on the Nov. 3 general election ballot for a retention vote.

