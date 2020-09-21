Vikings lose LB Anthony Barr to season-ending pectoral tear

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr will miss the remainder of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle, according to coach Mike Zimmer. Barr was hurt before halftime of Minnesota’s 28-11 loss Sunday at Indianapolis. Zimmer said the seventh-year pro would be placed on injured reserve. Barr has not missed more than four games in any of his previous NFL seasons. The Vikings drafted him out of UCLA with the ninth overall pick in 2014.