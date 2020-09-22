A summer-like start to fall today

A summer-like start to fall todayUpdated
Warm sunshine today
We're kicking off fall today with the feel of summer lingering across the area. Warm air is continuing to build into the region ahead of a slow-moving storm system and its cold front that are approaching from the west. We'll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with a lighter south breeze than recent days, but temperatures will be even warmer. Look for high temperatures around 80 degrees which is more than ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average.