Assaults, arson, slurs: anti-Semitism a problem in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — A new report shows little progress made in combatting anti-Semitism in the German capital, a finding underscored by a recent attack on a Jewish-run bar. The findings on anti-Semitism in Berlin, released by the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism Berlin on Tuesday comes amid concern nationwide about the issue. The organization documented 410 incidents in Berlin — more than two a day — in the first half of 2020, including physical attacks, property damage, threats, malicious behavior and anti-Semitic propaganda. Chancellor Angela Merkel last week decried how anti-Semitism had become “more visible and uninhibited.”