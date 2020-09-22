Powerful blast rocks Hezbollah stronghold in south Lebanon

AIN QANA, Lebanon (AP) — An explosion has rocked a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon, sending thick grey smoke billowing over the village, but the cause was not clear. The blast occurred in the southern village of Ain Qana, above the port city of Sidon. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The explosion occurred in a Hezbollah arms depot in the village, a Lebanese security official in south Lebanon said, without elaborating on the cause. An official with the Shiite militant group confirmed there was an explosion but declined to give further details. Lebanon’s official news agency says the explosion came amid Israeli military overflights. The Israeli military declined to comment.