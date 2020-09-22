California wildfire threatening more than 1,000 homes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire scorching its way through brush and timber from the mountains to the desert northeast of Los Angeles is threatening more than 1,000 homes. Authorities say the Bobcat Fire continues to threaten Mount Wilson northeast of Los Angeles and towns in the Antelope Valley on the other side of the San Gabriel Mountains. About 1,100 homes are under evacuation orders. Gov. Gavin Newsom says nearly 19,000 firefighters are battling 27 major blazes around California. He says the fires have destroyed thousands of buildings and burned an area larger than the state of Connecticut.